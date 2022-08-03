International S.C.A. Artal Buys 16,173,800 Shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) Stock

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Rating) Director International S.C.A. Artal purchased 16,173,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.50 per share, for a total transaction of $40,434,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 48,433,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,083,152.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LXRX opened at $2.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 4.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.32. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $1.31 and a one year high of $6.33. The firm has a market cap of $388.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 1.50.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 75.21% and a negative net margin of 29,310.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

Separately, Citigroup increased their price target on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 72.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,576 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. 90.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that completed Phase III clinical trials for the for the treatment of heart failure and type 1 diabetes; and LX9211, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of neuropathic pain.

