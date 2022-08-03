International S.C.A. Artal Buys 16,173,800 Shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) Stock

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Rating) Director International S.C.A. Artal purchased 16,173,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.50 per share, for a total transaction of $40,434,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 48,433,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,083,152.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ LXRX opened at $2.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 4.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.32. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $1.31 and a one year high of $6.33. The firm has a market cap of $388.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 1.50.
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 75.21% and a negative net margin of 29,310.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Trading of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 72.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,576 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. 90.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that completed Phase III clinical trials for the for the treatment of heart failure and type 1 diabetes; and LX9211, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of neuropathic pain.
