FY2023 EPS Estimates for PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) Decreased by KeyCorp

PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp decreased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of PROG in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 27th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now expects that the company will earn $2.85 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.35. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for PROG’s current full-year earnings is $2.56 per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PRG. Raymond James cut PROG from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Stephens set a $21.00 price target on PROG in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut PROG from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

PROG stock opened at $18.52 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 2.01. PROG has a 12 month low of $15.62 and a 12 month high of $50.79.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in PROG by 268.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of PROG in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of PROG by 298.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of PROG by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of PROG in the 1st quarter worth $73,000. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

