Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Deckers Outdoor Co.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:DECK)

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Deckers Outdoor in a research note issued on Friday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Tarlowe now anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $9.65 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $9.31. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Deckers Outdoor’s current full-year earnings is $18.06 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Deckers Outdoor’s Q4 2023 earnings at $3.27 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $4.88 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $4.66 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $21.50 EPS.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $736.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.81 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on DECK. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $407.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $338.00 to $339.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $407.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $292.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $383.00.

Shares of Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $307.50 on Monday. Deckers Outdoor has a twelve month low of $212.93 and a twelve month high of $451.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $270.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $275.40.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DECK. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter worth about $9,044,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 3,538 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,372 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,899,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,213,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 389.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,855 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 2,272 shares in the last quarter. 96.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deckers Outdoor declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 28th that permits the company to buyback $1.20 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the textile maker to reacquire up to 14.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

