Barrington Research Comments on Columbus McKinnon Co.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CMCO)

Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Rating) – Analysts at Barrington Research cut their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Columbus McKinnon in a research note issued on Thursday, July 28th. Barrington Research analyst C. Howe now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.70 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.76. Barrington Research has a “Maintains” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Columbus McKinnon’s current full-year earnings is $2.98 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Columbus McKinnon’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.89 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.87 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Craig Hallum lowered Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Columbus McKinnon from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Columbus McKinnon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $64.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.25.

Columbus McKinnon Trading Down 0.3 %

Columbus McKinnon stock opened at $32.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $933.30 million, a PE ratio of 20.77, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.24. Columbus McKinnon has a 52 week low of $26.42 and a 52 week high of $54.20.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.01. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 4.96%. The company had revenue of $253.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Columbus McKinnon

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CMCO. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Columbus McKinnon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 184.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Columbus McKinnon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $142,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbus McKinnon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbus McKinnon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $244,000. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Kurt F. Wozniak sold 10,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total value of $369,038.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $880,824. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Columbus McKinnon Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.83%.

About Columbus McKinnon

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions to ergonomically move, lift, position, and secure materials worldwide. The company offers electric, air-powered, lever, and hand hoists; hoist trolleys, explosion-protected and custom engineered hoists, and winches; crane systems, such as crane components and kits, enclosed track rail systems, mobile and jib cranes, and fall protection systems, as well as material handling solutions; rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifting devices, shackles, chains and chains accessories, forestry and hand tools, lifting slings, lashing systems, and tie-downs and load binders; rotary unions and swivel joints; and mechanical and electromechanical actuators.

