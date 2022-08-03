Bridgetown Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTWN) Short Interest Update

Bridgetown Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTWN – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 445,500 shares, an increase of 26.3% from the June 30th total of 352,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 208,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Bridgetown Stock Performance

Shares of BTWN stock opened at $9.95 on Wednesday. Bridgetown has a 12-month low of $9.71 and a 12-month high of $10.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $739.98 million, a P/E ratio of 19.13 and a beta of -0.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.92 and its 200 day moving average is $9.88.

Get Bridgetown alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bridgetown

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BTWN. Sculptor Capital LP increased its position in Bridgetown by 127.2% during the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 4,107,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299,521 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bridgetown by 133.0% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,379,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358,387 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Bridgetown by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,779,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,470,000 after purchasing an additional 21,286 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Bridgetown in the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,928,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Bridgetown by 5,411.2% in the first quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,301,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,829,000 after buying an additional 1,277,468 shares during the last quarter. 43.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bridgetown

Bridgetown Holdings Limited does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology, financial services, or media sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgetown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgetown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.