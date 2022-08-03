Short Interest in Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BSGA) Decreases By 21.4%

Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BSGA – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a decrease of 21.4% from the June 30th total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blue Safari Group Acquisition

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Lane Capital LP purchased a new stake in Blue Safari Group Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in Blue Safari Group Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $4,826,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Blue Safari Group Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $3,083,000. CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in Blue Safari Group Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $299,000. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Safari Group Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $602,000. 72.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Blue Safari Group Acquisition alerts:

Blue Safari Group Acquisition Trading Up 0.1 %

BSGA stock opened at $10.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.07. Blue Safari Group Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $10.90.

About Blue Safari Group Acquisition

Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the FinTech, InfoTech, and InsurTech sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Safari Group Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Safari Group Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.