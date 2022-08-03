Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) Given a €37.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €37.00 ($38.14) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on FME. Berenberg Bank set a €76.70 ($79.07) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a €61.00 ($62.89) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. set a €58.00 ($59.79) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group set a €38.00 ($39.18) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €62.00 ($63.92) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Get Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

ETR FME opened at €36.04 ($37.15) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €48.46 and a 200-day moving average price of €55.44. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of €37.37 ($38.53) and a twelve month high of €69.96 ($72.12).

About Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.