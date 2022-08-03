Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP) Short Interest Up 24.9% in July

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 91,400 shares, a growth of 24.9% from the June 30th total of 73,200 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 342,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Blueknight Energy Partners during the first quarter worth about $80,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 47,167 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 4,226 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners by 7.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 897,565 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after acquiring an additional 62,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cove Street Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Blueknight Energy Partners by 16.4% in the first quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 962,854 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after acquiring an additional 136,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.12% of the company’s stock.

Blueknight Energy Partners Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of BKEP opened at $4.67 on Wednesday. Blueknight Energy Partners has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $4.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.00.

Blueknight Energy Partners Increases Dividend

Blueknight Energy Partners ( NASDAQ:BKEP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Blueknight Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 30.41%. The business had revenue of $28.46 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be paid a $0.043 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. This is a positive change from Blueknight Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Blueknight Energy Partners’s payout ratio is presently 73.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised Blueknight Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 21st.

About Blueknight Energy Partners

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. provides integrated terminalling services for companies engaged in the production, distribution, and handling of liquid asphalt in the United States. As of March 1, 2022, it had 54 terminals located in 26 states. Blueknight Energy Partners G.P., LLC operates as a general partner of Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P.

Further Reading

