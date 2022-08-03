MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) Given a €223.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €223.00 ($229.90) price target on MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on MTX. Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a €193.00 ($198.97) price target on MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €194.00 ($200.00) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €230.00 ($237.11) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €232.00 ($239.18) target price on MTU Aero Engines in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays set a €239.00 ($246.39) target price on MTU Aero Engines in a report on Wednesday, July 13th.

MTU Aero Engines Stock Performance

MTX stock opened at €188.70 ($194.54) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is €180.06 and its 200-day moving average is €190.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.21. The company has a market cap of $10.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 42.86. MTU Aero Engines has a twelve month low of €159.40 ($164.33) and a twelve month high of €221.10 ($227.94).

MTU Aero Engines Company Profile

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and maintains commercial and military engines, and aero derivative industrial gas turbines in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

