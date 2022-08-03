Fulham Shore (LON:FUL) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $12.49

The Fulham Shore PLC (LON:FUL – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 12.49 ($0.15) and traded as low as GBX 12.05 ($0.15). Fulham Shore shares last traded at GBX 12.10 ($0.15), with a volume of 202,800 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fulham Shore in a report on Thursday, July 21st.

Fulham Shore Trading Down 5.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.05. The company has a market cap of £76.81 million and a P/E ratio of 1,210.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 12.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 14.75.

Fulham Shore Company Profile

The Fulham Shore PLC owns, operates, and manages restaurants in the United Kingdom. As of September 1, 2021, it operated 20 restaurants under the ‘The Real Greek' name across London and Southern England; and 55 restaurants under the Franco Manca pizzeria brand, primarily in London, also with restaurants in Edinburgh, Glasgow, Manchester, Leeds, Cambridge, Bath, Oxford, Bristol, and Exeter.

