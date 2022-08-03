Upland Resources (LON:UPL) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.23

Upland Resources Limited (LON:UPL – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.23 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.20 ($0.00). Upland Resources shares last traded at GBX 0.20 ($0.00), with a volume of 252,348 shares changing hands.

Upland Resources Stock Down 0.0 %

The firm has a market cap of £1.55 million and a P/E ratio of -2.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.26.

About Upland Resources

Upland Resources Limited is a principal investment firm specializing in farm-ins and applications for open acreage. The firm seeks to invest in the oil and gas exploration and production sectors. Upland Resources Limited was founded in 2012 and is based in Saint Helier, Jersey with an additional office in Ashbourne, United Kingdom.

