UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) Hits New 52-Week High at $89.29

UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $89.29 and last traded at $88.93, with a volume of 86550 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $80.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UFPT has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of UFP Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Lake Street Capital started coverage on UFP Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company.

Get UFP Technologies alerts:

UFP Technologies Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $672.31 million, a PE ratio of 40.79 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.26.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

UFP Technologies ( NASDAQ:UFPT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $71.24 million during the quarter. UFP Technologies had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 8.72%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in UFP Technologies by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 23,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in UFP Technologies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,398,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments boosted its holdings in UFP Technologies by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 6,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in UFP Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 66,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,394,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

UFP Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and custom manufactures components, subassemblies, products, and packaging utilizing specialized foams, films, and plastics primarily for the medical market. Its single-use and single-patient devices and components are used in a range of medical devices, disposable wound care products, infection prevention, minimally invasive surgery, wearables, orthopedic soft goods, and orthopedic implant packaging.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.