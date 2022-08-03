AIX.V (CVE:AIX) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.28

AIX.V (CVE:AIX – Get Rating) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.28 and traded as low as C$0.27. AIX.V shares last traded at C$0.28, with a volume of 354,345 shares.
AIX.V Stock Up 3.7 %
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.28.
AIX.V Company Profile
Alix Resources Corp., a junior mineral exploration company, engages in acquiring, exploring, and evaluating mineral properties in North America. The company primarily explores for lithium deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Electra property comprising two exploration concession applications, including the Tule Concession covering 18,125 hectares; and the Tecolote Concession covering 4,500 hectares located in Mexico.
