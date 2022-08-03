Symrise (FRA:SY1) Given a €107.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €107.00 ($110.31) price objective on Symrise (FRA:SY1 – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SY1. Warburg Research set a €102.00 ($105.15) price objective on Symrise in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €125.00 ($128.87) price objective on Symrise in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €138.00 ($142.27) price objective on Symrise in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Baader Bank set a €120.00 ($123.71) price objective on Symrise in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €129.00 ($132.99) price target on Symrise in a report on Tuesday.

Get Symrise alerts:

Symrise Stock Performance

SY1 stock opened at €114.40 ($117.94) on Tuesday. Symrise has a 1-year low of €56.96 ($58.72) and a 1-year high of €73.48 ($75.75). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €104.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €105.85.

About Symrise

Symrise AG supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through two segments, Taste, Nutrition & Health, and Scent & Care. The Taste, Nutrition & Health segment provides functional ingredients and flavor solutions used in the production of food and beverages; savory flavors; natural and sustainable ingredients for food and beverage manufacturers, baby food, and dietary supplements; product solutions and services for pet food manufacturers; sustainable ingredients and services for aqua feed manufacturers to develop solutions for fish and shrimp farms; and probiotics for food supplements and functional foods.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Symrise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symrise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.