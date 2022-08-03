Cardinal Energy (OTCMKTS:CRLFF) Price Target Increased to C$10.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Cardinal Energy (OTCMKTS:CRLFF – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$12.25 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Cardinal Energy in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They issued a neutral rating for the company.

Get Cardinal Energy alerts:

Cardinal Energy Stock Performance

Cardinal Energy stock opened at $7.15 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.69. Cardinal Energy has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $7.93.

About Cardinal Energy

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of low decline light, medium, and heavy quality oil, and natural gas in Western Canada. It has operations in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2022, the company had total proved plus probable oil and gas reserves are 110,391 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.