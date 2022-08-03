Symrise (FRA:SY1) Given a €120.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Baader Bank set a €120.00 ($123.71) price target on Symrise (FRA:SY1 – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €108.00 ($111.34) price target on Symrise in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €114.00 ($117.53) price objective on Symrise in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €138.00 ($142.27) target price on Symrise in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays set a €113.00 ($116.49) target price on Symrise in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €102.00 ($105.15) target price on Symrise in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Symrise Stock Performance

Shares of FRA SY1 opened at €114.40 ($117.94) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €104.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is €105.85. Symrise has a 1-year low of €56.96 ($58.72) and a 1-year high of €73.48 ($75.75).

About Symrise

Symrise AG supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through two segments, Taste, Nutrition & Health, and Scent & Care. The Taste, Nutrition & Health segment provides functional ingredients and flavor solutions used in the production of food and beverages; savory flavors; natural and sustainable ingredients for food and beverage manufacturers, baby food, and dietary supplements; product solutions and services for pet food manufacturers; sustainable ingredients and services for aqua feed manufacturers to develop solutions for fish and shrimp farms; and probiotics for food supplements and functional foods.

