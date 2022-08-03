E.On (FRA:EOAN) Given a €13.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.00 ($13.40) price objective on E.On (FRA:EOAN – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €10.25 ($10.57) price objective on shares of E.On in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays set a €12.50 ($12.89) price objective on shares of E.On in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €12.50 ($12.89) price objective on shares of E.On in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €12.50 ($12.89) price target on shares of E.On in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €12.00 ($12.37) price target on shares of E.On in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

FRA:EOAN opened at €8.91 ($9.18) on Tuesday. E.On has a 52 week low of €6.70 ($6.91) and a 52 week high of €10.80 ($11.13). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €8.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €10.17.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

