Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SBCF. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBCF opened at $36.11 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 1.12. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a twelve month low of $29.28 and a twelve month high of $39.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.56.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida ( NASDAQ:SBCF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 29.70% and a return on equity of 9.80%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Dennis S. Hudson III sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $288,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 169,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,109,128. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the first quarter worth approximately $58,374,000. abrdn plc purchased a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the first quarter worth approximately $47,831,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 30.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,042,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,557,000 after acquiring an additional 713,391 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the first quarter worth approximately $7,256,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,819,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,854,000 after acquiring an additional 193,486 shares in the last quarter. 79.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. It offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

