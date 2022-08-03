Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) Given a €65.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €65.00 ($67.01) target price on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on DHER. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €65.00 ($67.01) target price on Delivery Hero in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €80.00 ($82.47) target price on Delivery Hero in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €75.00 ($77.32) target price on Delivery Hero in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley set a €57.00 ($58.76) target price on Delivery Hero in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €75.00 ($77.32) price target on Delivery Hero in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

Delivery Hero Stock Performance

Shares of DHER stock opened at €48.09 ($49.58) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.28, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of €37.73 and a 200 day moving average of €42.54. Delivery Hero has a 1 year low of €23.88 ($24.62) and a 1 year high of €134.95 ($139.12).

About Delivery Hero

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

