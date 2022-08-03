SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised SouthState from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Raymond James lowered their target price on SouthState from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on SouthState to $91.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on SouthState from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $92.50.

SouthState Trading Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ SSB opened at $81.57 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. SouthState has a twelve month low of $62.60 and a twelve month high of $93.34. The company has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.43 and its 200 day moving average is $81.09.

SouthState Increases Dividend

SouthState ( NASDAQ:SSB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. SouthState had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 30.18%. The company had revenue of $383.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. SouthState’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SouthState will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This is a positive change from SouthState’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.51%.

Insider Transactions at SouthState

In other news, insider Douglas Lloyd Williams sold 18,666 shares of SouthState stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total value of $1,587,729.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,005,491.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Greg A. Lapointe sold 304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total value of $25,228.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,048,193.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Douglas Lloyd Williams sold 18,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total value of $1,587,729.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,005,491.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,120 shares of company stock valued at $1,708,409. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SouthState

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in SouthState by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,914,710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $645,762,000 after buying an additional 1,114,653 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in SouthState by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,329,638 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $516,435,000 after purchasing an additional 220,760 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in SouthState by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,051,286 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $330,544,000 after purchasing an additional 955,920 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in SouthState by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,430,784 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $274,840,000 after purchasing an additional 143,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in SouthState by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,812,683 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,487,000 after purchasing an additional 183,939 shares during the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SouthState Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

Featured Articles

