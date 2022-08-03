Basf (ETR:BAS) Given a €60.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($61.86) target price on Basf (ETR:BAS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($56.70) target price on Basf in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €62.00 ($63.92) target price on Basf in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Baader Bank set a €53.00 ($54.64) price objective on Basf in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €60.00 ($61.86) price objective on Basf in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €82.00 ($84.54) target price on Basf in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th.

BAS opened at €43.74 ($45.09) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $39.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.86. Basf has a 12 month low of €39.33 ($40.54) and a 12 month high of €69.52 ($71.67). The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €45.44 and a 200 day moving average of €52.81.

Basf Company Profile

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

