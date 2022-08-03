203,137 Shares in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 203,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $711,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRAB. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Grab during the 4th quarter worth about $4,985,119,000. Mufg Bank LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Grab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,373,168,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Grab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $504,301,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Grab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $317,176,000. Finally, Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Grab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.25% of the company’s stock.

Grab Stock Performance

GRAB stock opened at $3.10 on Wednesday. Grab Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $2.26 and a 1 year high of $13.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.57. The company has a quick ratio of 8.03, a current ratio of 8.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Grab ( NASDAQ:GRAB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). The company had revenue of $228.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.87 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Grab Holdings Limited will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GRAB shares. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Grab from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. China Renaissance assumed coverage on Grab in a research note on Monday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.20 price objective for the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Grab in a research note on Friday, July 29th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Grab in a report on Monday, June 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Grab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $3.04 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Grab currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.50.

Grab Company Profile

Grab Holdings Limited provides superapps that allows access to mobility, delivery, financial services, and enterprise offerings through its mobile application in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

Featured Stories

