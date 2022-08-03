SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 11,731 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 145.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,731 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JB Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 50,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 5,175 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.1% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 103,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after buying an additional 3,115 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,759,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,355,000 after acquiring an additional 283,544 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 36,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 316,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,851,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of IPG stock opened at $29.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.36 and a 12 month high of $39.98. The stock has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85, a P/E/G ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.78.

Interpublic Group of Companies Announces Dividend

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.37% and a net margin of 9.16%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 46.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 18,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total value of $596,301.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,880 shares in the company, valued at $1,066,956. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mary Guilfoile sold 6,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total value of $204,215.41. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 102,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,331,845.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 18,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total value of $596,301.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,066,956. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on IPG shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Macquarie lowered shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $43.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson decreased their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.56.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

