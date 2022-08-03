Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc’s Largest Position

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc lowered its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,985,558 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 152,531 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 9.0% of AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $611,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MSFT. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Microsoft by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,541,869 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $101,750,881,000 after purchasing an additional 8,108,943 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,107,118 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $43,313,705,000 after acquiring an additional 3,027,306 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $24,401,940,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 57,181,533 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $19,231,292,000 after purchasing an additional 584,273 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,096,786 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,149,038,000 after purchasing an additional 652,526 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $274.82 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $241.51 and a one year high of $349.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $262.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $280.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.73%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MSFT. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Microsoft from $363.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Microsoft from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Microsoft from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Microsoft from $349.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 price target on Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.47.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

