SG Americas Securities LLC Has $715,000 Stock Holdings in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its position in shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) by 52.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,741 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 9,548 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Ormat Technologies were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its stake in Ormat Technologies by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,161,167 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $167,191,000 after buying an additional 506,010 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in Ormat Technologies by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,284,722 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $259,355,000 after acquiring an additional 228,905 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,419,123 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $191,836,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 579,340 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,941,000 after purchasing an additional 85,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Ormat Technologies by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,143,878 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $90,710,000 after purchasing an additional 78,079 shares during the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Ormat Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ormat Technologies from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Ormat Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 17th.

In other Ormat Technologies news, CEO Doron Blachar sold 1,792 shares of Ormat Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total transaction of $149,094.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,627.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Ormat Technologies news, CEO Doron Blachar sold 1,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total transaction of $149,094.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,671 shares in the company, valued at $804,627.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Isaac Angel sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total value of $1,594,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,323,698.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 40,161 shares of company stock worth $3,338,965 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORA stock opened at $87.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.09, a PEG ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 0.51. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.32 and a 12 month high of $88.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.75.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $183.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.20 million. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 3.70%. Research analysts expect that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

