SG Americas Securities LLC Has $715,000 Stock Holdings in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its position in shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) by 52.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,741 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 9,548 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Ormat Technologies were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its stake in Ormat Technologies by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,161,167 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $167,191,000 after buying an additional 506,010 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in Ormat Technologies by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,284,722 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $259,355,000 after acquiring an additional 228,905 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,419,123 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $191,836,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 579,340 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,941,000 after purchasing an additional 85,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Ormat Technologies by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,143,878 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $90,710,000 after purchasing an additional 78,079 shares during the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Ormat Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ormat Technologies from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Ormat Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 17th.
Insider Activity at Ormat Technologies
Ormat Technologies Price Performance
Shares of ORA stock opened at $87.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.09, a PEG ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 0.51. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.32 and a 12 month high of $88.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.75.
Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $183.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.20 million. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 3.70%. Research analysts expect that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.
Ormat Technologies Company Profile
Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ormat Technologies (ORA)
- 3 Health Care Stocks in Great Financial Health
- Amazon Names Itself A Top Stock Of Q3 Contender
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Market Fundamentals Drive Results For The Williams Companies
- Are Baidu’s Delisting Fears a Good Entry for New Investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Ormat Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ormat Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.