SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 466 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 37.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 466 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 158.1% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 111 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.95, for a total transaction of $927,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,479,348.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.55, for a total transaction of $134,519.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,572.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.95, for a total value of $927,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,988 shares in the company, valued at $1,479,348.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,407 shares of company stock worth $4,482,202 over the last ninety days. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FactSet Research Systems Trading Down 0.4 %

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FDS shares. Barclays lowered their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $550.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $525.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $432.00 to $394.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $362.00 to $338.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $407.50.

NYSE:FDS opened at $420.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.31, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.80. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $345.92 and a 1-year high of $495.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $387.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $403.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.58. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 44.24%. The company had revenue of $488.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.06 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 13.48 earnings per share for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Recommended Stories

