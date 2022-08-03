SG Americas Securities LLC Has $725,000 Stock Position in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:ERTH)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its position in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:ERTH – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,247 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.17% of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ERTH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $17,236,000. Money Design Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $11,557,000. Avaii Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,957,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 279,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,644,000 after buying an additional 35,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF by 113.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,238,000 after buying an additional 19,967 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF Stock Performance

Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF stock opened at $58.61 on Wednesday. Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.72 and a fifty-two week high of $73.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.10.

