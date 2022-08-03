DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.62

DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.62 and traded as low as $5.55. DarioHealth shares last traded at $5.82, with a volume of 136,681 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DRIO. Cowen boosted their price objective on DarioHealth from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Alliance Global Partners upgraded DarioHealth from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on DarioHealth to $18.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.44.

DarioHealth Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $133.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

DarioHealth ( NASDAQ:DRIO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.24. DarioHealth had a negative return on equity of 73.61% and a negative net margin of 311.13%. The company had revenue of $8.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.92) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that DarioHealth Corp. will post -3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of DarioHealth in the first quarter worth approximately $9,357,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of DarioHealth by 391.3% in the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,341,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,092 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of DarioHealth in the second quarter worth approximately $2,140,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DarioHealth by 21.6% in the first quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,716,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,021,000 after purchasing an additional 304,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of DarioHealth in the first quarter valued at approximately $357,000. 49.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DarioHealth Company Profile

DarioHealth Corp. operates as a digital therapeutics company in the United States, Canada, the European Union, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers Dario's metabolic solutions to address metabolic health needs, such as diabetes, hypertension, and weight management; Dario Musculoskeletal, which helps to prevent and treat the most common MSK conditions; Dario's behavioral health solution that optimizes access to evidence-based care; chronic condition management solutions; DarioEngage, a proprietary care management platform; and device-specific disposables test strip cartridges, lancets, and blood glucose monitoring systems.

Further Reading

