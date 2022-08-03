Kathmere Capital Management LLC Purchases 2,474 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 47.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,698 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,474 shares during the quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 5.7% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 134,115 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $42,237,000 after acquiring an additional 7,210 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,142 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 4,781 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,474,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 27,038 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,585,000 after buying an additional 5,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 41.4% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 147,385 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $45,441,000 after buying an additional 43,189 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $274.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $241.51 and a 52 week high of $349.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $262.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $280.55.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MSFT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen reiterated a “maintains” rating and issued a $320.00 target price (down from $330.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $372.00 to $354.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $365.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Microsoft from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Fundamental Research decreased their target price on Microsoft from $299.93 to $298.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.47.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

