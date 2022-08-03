Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s 10th Largest Position

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,033 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,101 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 1.4% of Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $15,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,535,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Tobam boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 15,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. 69.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on Microsoft from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Fundamental Research lowered their price target on shares of Microsoft from $299.93 to $298.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Itau BBA Securities began coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Microsoft from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $334.47.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $274.82 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $241.51 and a 12-month high of $349.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $262.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $280.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.73%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

