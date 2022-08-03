VeraBank N.A. Cuts Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

VeraBank N.A. trimmed its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,601 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,063 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 4.4% of VeraBank N.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. VeraBank N.A.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $8,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,541,869 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $101,750,881,000 after buying an additional 8,108,943 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,107,118 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $43,313,705,000 after acquiring an additional 3,027,306 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $24,401,940,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 57,181,533 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $19,231,292,000 after purchasing an additional 584,273 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,096,786 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,149,038,000 after purchasing an additional 652,526 shares in the last quarter. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Microsoft from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Itau BBA Securities began coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Microsoft from $349.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $334.47.

Microsoft Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $274.82 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $262.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $280.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $241.51 and a 12 month high of $349.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 25.73%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Further Reading

