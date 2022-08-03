Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Position Lifted by Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC

Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,204 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 10.2% of Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $12,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Daniels&Tansey LLP increased its stake in Apple by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Daniels&Tansey LLP now owns 3,858 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Donald L. Hagan LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 18,220 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,181,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Goodwin Daniel L boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 12,761 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 19,081 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,332,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 7,025 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 57.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Price Performance

AAPL stock opened at $160.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.04 and a 12-month high of $182.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.14.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Apple had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 152.97%. The firm had revenue of $82.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, April 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Itaú Unibanco assumed coverage on Apple in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Apple from $173.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Apple from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 price objective on Apple in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price objective on Apple in a report on Monday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.16.

Apple Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Further Reading

