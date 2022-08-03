The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 287,081 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,503 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for approximately 0.6% of IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $39,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 3.5% in the first quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 5,234 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 6.3% in the first quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Planning Center Inc. boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 8.4% in the first quarter. Planning Center Inc. now owns 1,659 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Resolute Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Resolute Financial LLC now owns 2,559 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colonial River Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,505 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $148.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.28.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of DIS stock opened at $104.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $90.23 and a 52 week high of $187.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.64 billion, a PE ratio of 72.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.26.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $19.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.25 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

