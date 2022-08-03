Northwest Natural (NWN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $350.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.26 million. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 8.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Northwest Natural to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Northwest Natural Trading Up 0.1 %

NWN opened at $53.61 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.45. Northwest Natural has a twelve month low of $43.07 and a twelve month high of $57.63.

Northwest Natural Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Northwest Natural

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a $0.482 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.75%.

In related news, CEO David Hugo Anderson sold 1,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.44, for a total value of $59,099.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,590,397. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Northwest Natural in the 1st quarter valued at about $387,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 97,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,063,000 after acquiring an additional 41,861 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 110,550.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 4,422 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 133.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,562,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $80,805,000 after acquiring an additional 226,118 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NWN shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Northwest Natural from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Northwest Natural from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Northwest Natural has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.60.

About Northwest Natural

(Get Rating)

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company also operates 5.7 billion cubic feet of the Mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities and third-party marketers; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

Featured Stories

