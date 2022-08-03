Codexis (CDXS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $35.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.58 million. Codexis had a negative net margin of 16.85% and a negative return on equity of 12.56%. Codexis’s quarterly revenue was up 96.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Codexis to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Codexis Stock Performance

CDXS opened at $7.51 on Wednesday. Codexis has a fifty-two week low of $6.15 and a fifty-two week high of $42.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.74 and a 200 day moving average of $14.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $490.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.76 and a beta of 1.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Transactions at Codexis

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Codexis in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Codexis from $35.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Codexis from $42.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Codexis from $39.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Codexis from $38.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Codexis currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.67.

In other news, CEO John J. Nicols sold 38,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total value of $396,935.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,022,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,543,820.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDXS. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Codexis in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Codexis by 517.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 7,023 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in Codexis by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 19,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 5,670 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Codexis by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,891 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 2,721 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Codexis in the 1st quarter worth about $665,000.

About Codexis

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells enzymes and other proteins. It offers biocatalyst products and services; intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

