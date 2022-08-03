DoorDash (DASH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect DoorDash to post earnings of ($0.39) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.10). DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 11.29% and a negative net margin of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect DoorDash to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
DoorDash Stock Performance
DASH stock opened at $75.74 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.58. DoorDash has a fifty-two week low of $56.67 and a fifty-two week high of $257.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.50 and a beta of 1.18.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of DoorDash by 204.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of DoorDash by 78.1% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash in the first quarter valued at $232,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of DoorDash by 5,485.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of DoorDash by 305.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 2,677 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages have commented on DASH. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of DoorDash from $142.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of DoorDash from $138.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of DoorDash from $145.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of DoorDash from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DoorDash has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.24.
DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.
