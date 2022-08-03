Alleghany (Y) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Alleghany (NYSE:Y – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 4th.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $18.85 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Alleghany had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 7.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.81 EPS.

Alleghany Price Performance

Shares of Y opened at $837.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $833.99 and its 200 day moving average is $782.13. The company has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 0.57. Alleghany has a 12-month low of $585.10 and a 12-month high of $862.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Alleghany

Several analysts recently issued reports on Y shares. JMP Securities downgraded Alleghany from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Alleghany from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Alleghany from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Alleghany by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,411,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 130.3% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 6,910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,853,000 after purchasing an additional 3,910 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alleghany in the 1st quarter worth approximately $761,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alleghany in the 1st quarter worth approximately $269,000. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Alleghany in the 1st quarter worth approximately $371,000. Institutional investors own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

Alleghany Company Profile

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

Featured Articles

