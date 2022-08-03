Viad (VVI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Viad (NYSE:VVI – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect Viad to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Viad (NYSE:VVI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported ($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by ($0.29). Viad had a negative return on equity of 74.77% and a negative net margin of 11.97%. The business had revenue of $177.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.93 million. On average, analysts expect Viad to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Viad alerts:

Viad Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VVI opened at $33.83 on Wednesday. Viad has a fifty-two week low of $25.18 and a fifty-two week high of $52.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.70, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $696.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viad

Separately, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Viad in a research report on Monday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cannell Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Viad by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 777,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,709,000 after purchasing an additional 148,282 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Viad by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of Viad by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 290,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,815,000 after purchasing an additional 69,180 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Viad by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in Viad in the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Viad Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Viad Corp operates as an experiential leisure travel, and live events and marketing services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and Iceland. It operates through two segments, Pursuit and GES. The Pursuit segment offers vertically integrated attractions and hospitality in destinations with a collection of attractions, lodges, and sightseeing tours.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Viad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.