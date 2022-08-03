Proto Labs (PRLB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 5th. Analysts expect Proto Labs to post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $124.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.03 million. Proto Labs had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Proto Labs to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PRLB stock opened at $50.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 39.90 and a beta of 1.28. Proto Labs has a one year low of $39.36 and a one year high of $82.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.12.

Separately, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Proto Labs from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 8.6% in the first quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Proto Labs by 70.0% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 3,475 shares in the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. boosted its holdings in Proto Labs by 36.8% in the first quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 13,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Proto Labs by 35.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 3,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Proto Labs by 17.2% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 16,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.35% of the company’s stock.

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

