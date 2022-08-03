Vontier (VNT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter. Vontier has set its Q2 guidance at $0.68-$0.72 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $3.20-$3.30 EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $748.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.84 million. Vontier had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 102.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. On average, analysts expect Vontier to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

VNT stock opened at $25.79 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.28. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.03. Vontier has a 1 year low of $21.16 and a 1 year high of $37.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is 2.95%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sender Co & Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vontier in the 1st quarter valued at $528,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vontier in the 1st quarter valued at $341,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Vontier by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,064,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,024,000 after purchasing an additional 177,805 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Vontier by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vontier by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,898,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,361,000 after purchasing an additional 221,705 shares during the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VNT. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Vontier from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Vontier from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.50.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

