Chorus Aviation (CHR) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.09 per share for the quarter.

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$342.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$272.00 million.

Shares of TSE:CHR opened at C$3.16 on Wednesday. Chorus Aviation has a 12 month low of C$3.01 and a 12 month high of C$4.64. The stock has a market cap of C$641.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.42 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 259.54, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

About Chorus Aviation

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. CIBC dropped their target price on Chorus Aviation from C$6.25 to C$5.22 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Chorus Aviation from C$4.75 to C$5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. National Bankshares raised Chorus Aviation from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$4.65 to C$5.50 in a report on Monday, May 9th. National Bank Financial raised Chorus Aviation from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Chorus Aviation from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.64.

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various aviation support services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing. The Regional Aviation Services segment includes all three sectors of the regional aviation, such as contract flying, including ACMI and charter operations; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as part sales and technical services.

