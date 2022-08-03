Chorus Aviation (CHR) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.09 per share for the quarter.
Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$342.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$272.00 million.
Shares of TSE:CHR opened at C$3.16 on Wednesday. Chorus Aviation has a 12 month low of C$3.01 and a 12 month high of C$4.64. The stock has a market cap of C$641.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.42 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 259.54, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.55.
Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various aviation support services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing. The Regional Aviation Services segment includes all three sectors of the regional aviation, such as contract flying, including ACMI and charter operations; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as part sales and technical services.
