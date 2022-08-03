SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Stock Position in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) by 116.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,628 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in STAAR Surgical were worth $687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STAA. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in STAAR Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at $259,000. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in STAAR Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,460,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 25,526 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,331,000 after acquiring an additional 2,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical in the fourth quarter worth $2,332,000. Institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

STAAR Surgical Stock Performance

NASDAQ:STAA opened at $81.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 141.30 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.60 and its 200 day moving average is $69.66. STAAR Surgical has a fifty-two week low of $49.03 and a fifty-two week high of $163.08.

Insider Activity at STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical ( NASDAQ:STAA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.11. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The business had revenue of $63.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that STAAR Surgical will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

In other STAAR Surgical news, CEO Caren L. Mason sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.49, for a total value of $2,012,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,808,751.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STAA has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of STAAR Surgical from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research note on Saturday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, STAAR Surgical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.00.

STAAR Surgical Profile

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

