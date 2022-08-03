SG Americas Securities LLC Reduces Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 29.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,527 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter worth $37,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a 750.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from 585.00 to 780.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from 850.00 to 875.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $682.43.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Down 1.4 %

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

NVO stock opened at $114.46 on Wednesday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $91.51 and a fifty-two week high of $122.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $111.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.07, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.44.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

