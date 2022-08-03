SG Americas Securities LLC Has $669,000 Position in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 139,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 28,696 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.09% of Helix Energy Solutions Group worth $669,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,669 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 6,215 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 4th quarter valued at $402,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 4th quarter valued at $2,132,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 204,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HLX shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Capital One Financial boosted their price target on Helix Energy Solutions Group to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Helix Energy Solutions Group from $6.50 to $7.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

NYSE HLX opened at $4.06 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $616.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 2.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.47 and a 1 year high of $5.78.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative return on equity of 7.24% and a negative net margin of 17.62%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

