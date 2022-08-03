SG Americas Securities LLC Lowers Stock Position in RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its position in RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 366,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,100 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in RLX Technology were worth $656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in RLX Technology by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 100,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 33,414 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of RLX Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in RLX Technology by 93.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 255,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 123,246 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP acquired a new stake in RLX Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $1,321,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in RLX Technology by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 182,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 22,416 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RLX opened at $1.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 4.86. RLX Technology Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.16 and a 1-year high of $7.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.32 and a beta of -1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.02 and a 200-day moving average of $2.31.

RLX Technology ( NYSE:RLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 20th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $270.45 million during the quarter. RLX Technology had a net margin of 38.22% and a return on equity of 22.53%.

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. RLX Technology Inc was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

