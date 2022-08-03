SG Americas Securities LLC Cuts Holdings in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its holdings in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating) by 69.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,026 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in LiveRamp were worth $662,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RAMP. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,821,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,268,000 after acquiring an additional 112,203 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in LiveRamp by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,307,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,661,000 after purchasing an additional 523,243 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of LiveRamp by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,116,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,494,000 after buying an additional 31,516 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,255,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,227,000 after buying an additional 16,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of LiveRamp by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,145,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,907,000 after buying an additional 36,004 shares in the last quarter. 92.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LiveRamp stock opened at $27.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.16 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.56. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.32 and a twelve month high of $58.74.

LiveRamp ( NYSE:RAMP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.03). LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 1.93% and a negative net margin of 6.93%. The firm had revenue of $142.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.49) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $90.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on LiveRamp from $60.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Stephens reduced their price objective on LiveRamp from $67.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $90.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.11.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers RampID, a true people-based identifier; Safe Haven, an enterprise data enablement platform; LiveRamp Data Marketplace, a solution that seamlessly connects data owners' audience data across the marketing ecosystem; and AbiliTec, an offline identity resolution platform.

