SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 3,320 Shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) by 82.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,327 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,320 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Spectrum Brands were worth $650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Spectrum Brands by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Spectrum Brands by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in Spectrum Brands by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 167,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,020,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Spectrum Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its position in Spectrum Brands by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 12,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. 95.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Spectrum Brands alerts:

Spectrum Brands Stock Down 1.2 %

SPB opened at $69.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.64. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.28 and a 1 year high of $107.22. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 28.00 and a beta of 1.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Spectrum Brands ( NYSE:SPB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 3.01%. The company had revenue of $807.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $792.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. Spectrum Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SPB shares. TheStreet downgraded Spectrum Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Spectrum Brands from $114.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James began coverage on Spectrum Brands in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Spectrum Brands from $125.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Spectrum Brands from $119.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spectrum Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.00.

Spectrum Brands Profile

(Get Rating)

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington and LumaBella brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.