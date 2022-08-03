Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.30.

NKTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Nektar Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Oppenheimer downgraded Nektar Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Nektar Therapeutics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th.

Insider Transactions at Nektar Therapeutics

In other news, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 36,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total value of $144,289.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 620,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,452,716.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 36,529 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total value of $144,289.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 620,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,452,716.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 17,448 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total value of $68,919.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 312,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,235,974.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 84,627 shares of company stock valued at $334,277. 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Nektar Therapeutics Stock Up 6.9 %

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKTR. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 75.4% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 16,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 6,979 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NKTR opened at $4.03 on Friday. Nektar Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.02 and a twelve month high of $19.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.11. The company has a market capitalization of $750.67 million, a PE ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.19.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.23. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 65.64% and a negative net margin of 476.58%. The business had revenue of $24.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.68) earnings per share. Nektar Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Nektar Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

Featured Articles

