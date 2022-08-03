StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.
TESSCO Technologies Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:TESS opened at $5.73 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.31 million, a PE ratio of -40.93 and a beta of 0.86. TESSCO Technologies has a 52-week low of $5.08 and a 52-week high of $8.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.83 and a 200-day moving average of $5.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.81.
TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.07. TESSCO Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.30% and a negative return on equity of 2.13%. The business had revenue of $112.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.60 million. On average, equities analysts predict that TESSCO Technologies will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.
TESSCO Technologies Company Profile
TESSCO Technologies Incorporated manufactures and distributes technology products and solutions for wireless infrastructure market in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Carrier and Commercial. The company offers base station infrastructure products, including base station antennas, cable and transmission lines, small towers, lightning protection devices, connectors, power systems, enclosures, grounding products, jumpers, miscellaneous hardware products, and mobile antennas to build, repair, and upgrade wireless broadband systems.
