StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TESS opened at $5.73 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.31 million, a PE ratio of -40.93 and a beta of 0.86. TESSCO Technologies has a 52-week low of $5.08 and a 52-week high of $8.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.83 and a 200-day moving average of $5.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.81.

TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.07. TESSCO Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.30% and a negative return on equity of 2.13%. The business had revenue of $112.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.60 million. On average, equities analysts predict that TESSCO Technologies will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 119,341 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in TESSCO Technologies by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 392,739 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 2.5% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 93,356 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 2,261 shares during the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA increased its position in TESSCO Technologies by 4.2% during the first quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 728,352 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,399,000 after purchasing an additional 29,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in TESSCO Technologies by 163.1% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 78,336 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 48,565 shares during the period. 54.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated manufactures and distributes technology products and solutions for wireless infrastructure market in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Carrier and Commercial. The company offers base station infrastructure products, including base station antennas, cable and transmission lines, small towers, lightning protection devices, connectors, power systems, enclosures, grounding products, jumpers, miscellaneous hardware products, and mobile antennas to build, repair, and upgrade wireless broadband systems.

