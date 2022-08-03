Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.75.

WHD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Cactus from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Cactus from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Get Cactus alerts:

Cactus Price Performance

Shares of WHD opened at $40.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 5.33. Cactus has a one year low of $31.65 and a one year high of $64.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.92 and its 200-day moving average is $48.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cactus ( NYSE:WHD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $145.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.84 million. Cactus had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 11.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 72.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cactus will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Alan Semple sold 20,000 shares of Cactus stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.84, for a total value of $976,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,466,909.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Alan Semple sold 20,000 shares of Cactus stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.84, for a total value of $976,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,466,909.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Y. Mcgovern sold 9,925 shares of Cactus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.71, for a total value of $463,596.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $858,296.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,389,748 shares of company stock valued at $73,478,068. 21.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cactus

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Cactus by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Cactus by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cactus by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cactus by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 42,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Cactus by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter.

About Cactus

(Get Rating)

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States, Australia, China, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cactus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cactus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.